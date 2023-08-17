NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Coming off the best season in school history, the Warwick football team isn’t satisfied. The Raiders were just one game away from playing in the Class 4 state championship last season, falling to Dinwiddie 28-0 in the state semifinal.

Head coach Corey Hairston will be heavily reliant upon Eduardo Rios Jr., a senior quarterback, and do it all athlete Messiah Delhomme to make plays for a team with high hopes.

The Raiders begin the 2023 season against Grassfield on Aug. 25.

