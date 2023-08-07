HAMPTON (WAVY) – It looks like Phoebus is getting back to winning ways in a major way. From 2006-2010, the Phantoms won four out of five state championships in AAA Division 5. Now, the Phantoms are back to back Class 3 state champions heading into the 2023 season.

This season, the team will look a lot different. Jordan Bass, a dominant wide receiver, is now playing college ball at Pittsburgh. Do it all quarterback Nolan James is now at Norfolk State. The team also lost multiple other players now at the next level.

Jeremy Blunt has been the head coach at Phoebus since December 2012. Now entering his 14th season, he says last year’s group was special but the 2023 Phantoms can carve their own path.

“These guys understand you can’t replace guys like that. Our senior class that graduated is a special group,” he said. “Their job (this year’s team) is to make a name for yourself. ‘I gotta be the next guy that has been preparing for this moment… now it’s my time to get out there and execute my role.”