NORFOLK (WAVY) – Head coach since 1999, Hank Sawyer is the longest tenured football head coach in Hampton Roads. Since taking the job at Lake Taylor 25 years ago, he’s helped lead the Titans program to three state championships going back to 2012.

Nine seniors graduated from a 2022 team that went 11-2 and lost in the playoffs to eventual Class 3 state champion Phoebus. Now, the Titans are full steam ahead on the 2023 season.

“We’ve never had a lot of depth,” Sawyer said on Thursday. “But we’ve been successful so we just have to get the ones we have ready to play the season.”

One of the seniors Sawyer and the team will be relying heavily upon is Elijah Washington. The 6’7 do it all athlete recently committed to Syracuse University.