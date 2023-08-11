VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Bayside head coach Jonathan White says 11 of the 13 seniors that graduated from last year’s Marlins team are now playing college football. That’s a lot of talent to replace, but he also says the team had to use plenty of underclassmen last season in certain spots.

“We have a lot of guys that when they returned, they have a whole lot of experience,” he said. “A lot of guys understand what’s needed.”

The Marlins were 6-5 in 2022 and lost to Cox in the first round of the region playoffs.

