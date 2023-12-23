HAMPTON (WAVY) — The most recent edition of the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase is in the books, and while the events namesake was unable to attend because of travel issues, it was still a good day of high school basketball.
Seven games mostly involving teams from Hampton Roads, but a few teams from Richmond and Northern Virginia made the trip to Hampton.
Second year Bethel Athletic Director DeRocke Croom is one of the people responsible for helping make this showcase become a reality.
“It’s an arduous task,” Croom said. “(Craig) Brehon got all the teams together, he’s well versed in the basketball community, he knows how to put some great match ups together.”
Craig Brehon is the longtime coach at Bethel and while he sets the games, everything is up to Croom.
“I tell him once he gets that, you coach and I’ll take care of everything else,” Croom said.
While Iverson couldn’t make it to Hampton, he and Bethel will forever be linked.
“Allen Iverson is Bethel,” Croom said. “Just making sure his tournament is something everybody wants to come see and make sure he gives back to his community, that’s a big thing for Allen so having it here at Bethel, his gym, that’s a big thing.”
Results from the Iverson Holiday Classic:
Lake Taylor 79
Highland Springs 43
Hampton 69
Kempsville 55
Norview 72
John Champe 47
Lafayette 64
Phoebus 60
Oscar Smith 58
Grafton 48
Norfolk Collegiate 92
Hampton Christian 52
Churchland 62
Bethel 50