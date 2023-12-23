HAMPTON (WAVY) — The most recent edition of the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase is in the books, and while the events namesake was unable to attend because of travel issues, it was still a good day of high school basketball.

Seven games mostly involving teams from Hampton Roads, but a few teams from Richmond and Northern Virginia made the trip to Hampton.

Second year Bethel Athletic Director DeRocke Croom is one of the people responsible for helping make this showcase become a reality.

“It’s an arduous task,” Croom said. “(Craig) Brehon got all the teams together, he’s well versed in the basketball community, he knows how to put some great match ups together.”

Craig Brehon is the longtime coach at Bethel and while he sets the games, everything is up to Croom.

“I tell him once he gets that, you coach and I’ll take care of everything else,” Croom said.

While Iverson couldn’t make it to Hampton, he and Bethel will forever be linked.

“Allen Iverson is Bethel,” Croom said. “Just making sure his tournament is something everybody wants to come see and make sure he gives back to his community, that’s a big thing for Allen so having it here at Bethel, his gym, that’s a big thing.”

Results from the Iverson Holiday Classic:

Lake Taylor 79

Highland Springs 43

Hampton 69

Kempsville 55

Norview 72

John Champe 47

Lafayette 64

Phoebus 60

Oscar Smith 58

Grafton 48

Norfolk Collegiate 92

Hampton Christian 52

Churchland 62

Bethel 50