Hickory baseball hopes for second state title in six years

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – For Mason Dunaway and all the other seniors on the Hickory High School baseball team, there’s a catch.

If Hickory were to beat Stafford on Thursday morning and advance to the Class 5 state championship game on Friday afternoon, the seniors would miss graduation that day.

For Dunaway, it would be worth it.

“I would rather win a state championship,” said Dunaway, who was named the District and Region Player of the Year. “You get your diploma, but it would be a lot better if you’re winning a state championship.”

With two more wins, Dunaway and his fellow seniors would have earned their diploma, and the school’s second baseball championship in the last six years.

“(This team) is one of the best we’ve had here at Hickory as far as record goes right now,” said Hickory head coach Hank Kraft. The Hawks (23-1) must face a Stafford team with only two losses all season.

The Hawks will hit the field at 10 a.m. Thursday at Glen Allen High School in Richmond.