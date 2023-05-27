NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Taylor Heinicke hosted his ninth annual youth football camp on Saturday morning in Norfolk. The former ODU quarterback is known as the best player in program history. He lead the Monarchs from 2011 to 2014, winning FCS player of the year and numerous other awards during his time in college.

Since going undrafted in 2015, he has become most well known for his story of perseverance. After numerous stints with various NFL teams and a little bit of time in the XFL, Heinicke almost gave up football altogether in 2020. The Washington Football team had a quarterback spot open up due to COVID-19 and then Heinicke started a wild card playoff game against Tom Brady in January of 2021. From that point, his story has gone viral and he’s built up quite a fan base.

After three seasons with Washington, he signed a two-year contract worth up to $20 million dollars with the Atlanta Falcons this winter.

Through it all, he’s never forgotten how Hampton Roads helped shape him.