Heart Over Height: Darian King from Norcom is making most of his senior season

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Darian King doesn’t let measurables define him. He’s listed at 5’7″ 170 pounds on Norcom’s roster. “They underestimate me because I’m small,” King said. “Height doesn’t matter to mer.”

If opponents are indeed underestimating him, it’s clearly a mistake. He’s a quick, shifty and explosive playmaker in the Greyhounds offense and has a knack for big plays.

“I just try to make the first guy miss, and then the second guy and so on,” King said.

The film doesn’t lie. King makes big plays consistently but is yet to receiver a scholarship offer to play in college.

“With COVID, all the kids currently on (college) rosters got an extra year,” Norcom head coach Korrey Davis said. “They’re very top heavy as far as seniors and juniors go but one school is going to fall in love with him (King). One school is going to pull the trigger on Darian King and when they do, they’re going to get a great running back.”

King is remaining optimistic as his senior year comes close to an end. “Just keep sending out film, keep praying, keep trusting in god because at the end of the day, my talent will not go to waste. If I don’t get any offers or get recruited, I’ll walk on to a team. My work ethic can be as good as I make it be.”