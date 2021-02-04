Hauser, Murphy lead No. 14 Virginia past NC State, 64-57

Virginia’s Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III each scored 18 points and No. 14 Virginia produced a strong finishing stretch to beat North Carolina State 64-57.

Jay Huff added 12 points for the Cavaliers, who had their 15-game ACC winning streak stretching to last season halted Saturday night at then-No. 20 Virginia Tech.

Jericole Hellems poured in 23 points before fouling out for N.C. State, which won just one game in January.

Virginia endured an eight-minute span without a field goal in the second half but Huff and Hauser ignited the Cavaliers’ offense down the stretch.