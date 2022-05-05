Release via ODU Athletics –

Old Dominion (29-12, 11-10 C-USA) at No. 7 Southern Miss (35-10, 17-4 C-USA)

Location – Pete Taylor Park (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Game 1 – Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m.

Game 3 – Sunday, May 8 at noon

Stream: Friday (ESPN+), Saturday (ESPN+), Sunday (ESPN+)

Radio: ODU Sports Radio Network

Live Stats: click here



NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion baseball team continues its crucial stretch of games by visiting No. 7-ranked Southern Miss for a three-game set starting Friday night at 7 p.m. Game two will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, while game three is a noon start on Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.

All games will be on ESPN+ and can be heard on Money Talk 1310 AM 100.9 FM and 97.3 HD2.



Around The Horn

A first inning Carter Trice home run was all the help freshman lefty Blake Morgan needed in last Friday’s 5-0 series-opening win over Louisiana Tech. Morgan tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, striking out eight with no walks. Jason Hartline finished the shutout with two scoreless innings. Andy Garriola added a two-run homer and an RBI single and a Kenny Levari bases loaded walk was the scoring for ODU.



The Monarchs boast three of the top-20 home run hitters in the nation. Matt Coutney is tied for second in the country with 22, Garriola is tied for sixth with 19, and Trice is tied for 18th in the nation with 16. Petracci’s 10 homers are good for 10th in C-USA. The quartet of hitters are 1-2-3 in the conference in slugging with Coutney ranking fifth in the nation (.835).



Garriola (58, fifth) and Coutney (54, 10th) are both top-10 in the conference in hits. Garriola leads C-USA and is sixth nationally with 63 RBIs. He tied for the nation’s lead a year ago with 72.

Morgan (5-0) is the Division I leader in ERA (0.59). He has not allowed a run over 24 innings since moving to the weekend rotation.



Scouting Southern Mississippi

Southern Miss is 35-10 and ranked as high as No. 7 in the national polls. The Golden Eagles are coming off a come-from-behind win at South Alabama on Tuesday night, when they scored three runs in the ninth to win 6-4.



Dustin Dickerson paces the club offensively with a .350 aver- age, 17 doubles and 25 RBIs.

The Golden Eagles sport a team ERA of 3.04, third best in the country. They are led by a strong weekend rotation of Tanner Hall, Hurston Waldrep and Hunter Riggins. Hall is 7-0 with a

2.19 ERA, Waldrep 5-1 with a 2.34 ERA and Riggins 5-3 and sits with a 3.05 ERA. Landon Harper leads the bullpen and is 1-1 in 29.1 innings pitched and has nine saves.



What’s Next?

The Monarchs return home for a pair of non-conference matchups starting with VCU on May 10 at 6 p.m. The next day they’ll host William & Mary also at 6 p.m.