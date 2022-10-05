CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – His teammates know him as “Blizz” and while he may be silent on the sideline, that changes when he puts his helmet on.

“I flip the switch and just turn it into something different.”

Western Branch senior running back Shamique Blizzard wants to be known as one of the best players to come out of Virginia.

In last week’s win over Great Bridge, Blizzard accounted for 225 yards and three touchdowns for a Bruins team that is 5-1 heading into Friday’s game against Indian River (3-2).

“He can run through you, run around you and give you a little wiggle and just keep going,” Western Branch coach Rashad Cook said.

Blizzard has already gotten offers from Norfolk State, North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T.

At 5’8″, 175 pounds, Blizzard feels he’s flying under the radar.

“I’m one of the best in the state right now,” Blizzard said. “But I’m a Power 5 running back.”

Not only does he get it done on the football field, Blizzard is also an Adidas All-American in track and field and finished in 4th place at the national championships in the 60-meter sprint.

Blizzard has left a big impression at Western Branch and he wants to leave a lasing legacy.

“I want a state championship,” Blizzard said. “It’s never been done here, so I definitely want to do it.”