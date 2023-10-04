NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Look at the difference in scoring margin through five games for the Warwick Raiders this season and it reads like a score from an NBA2K video game on rookie mode.

The Raiders have outscored opponents this season 287-7 — a 280-point differential that’s truly astonishing.

Sure, the team scores a ton of points, but it also means the defense is allowing almost nothing, and the lone touchdown the Raiders allowed this season was a kickoff return touchdown against Grassfield in the first game of the season.

Defensive coordinator Thomas Sykes said the goal for the team going into the season was to allow 0 points for the whole season. Technically, that kick return was a special teams play, so the defense is living up to the measuring stick they set for themselves.

“They definitely feed off each other, whether it’s a sack or interception,” said head coach Corey Hairston.

James Kattato highlights the Raiders defense in the Hardee’s Player of the Week series.

Warwick’s next game is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Denbigh.