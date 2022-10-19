CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Oscar Smith Tigers are undefeated so far this season as coach Chris Scott’s team hopes to make a run at what would be three consecutive state titles.

One of the reasons Smith has a chance at the three-peat has been the emergence of senior safety Damon Etheridge.

He has made play after play and had a breakout performance against King’s Fork last Friday and he leads the Southeastern District with 8 interceptions.

Two weeks ago against Great Bridge, Etheridge returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown.

Damon’s caught the attention of some pretty big programs. In fact, this week he received a call from Virginia Tech and has also received some attention from Penn State.

“He just has a knack for the ball,” coach Chris Scott said. “He has great explosion. We go to kick the ball through the uprights on a practice field goal, and he just basically hurdles the outfield of the baseball field to go get the ball. And it’s like, did he just hurdle that with no hands? He’s got tremendous upside.”

“I’ve been overlooked, but I’ve been humble and patient,” Etheridge said. “So, my time is here though.”