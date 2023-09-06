VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) — David Wilk is fast. He’ll tell you himself that when he gets on the track for Kellam High School, he’ll burn people in the 100-meter dash.

But on the football field, he’s all about power.

David Wilk, a senior running back with the Kellam Knights, is this week’s Hardee’s Player of the Week.

The senior running back has been a bulldozer for the Knights this season. He’s coming off a 39-carry day in Kellam’s win over Kempsville, rushing for 149 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m going to run you over,” Wilk said. “That’s really what it is. You stand in front of me, I’m going to put my shoulder down and run you over.”

Wilk’s goal is to break 2,000 rushing yards this season with the Knights, something he’s been waiting for the chance to do, now that he has the keys to the backfield.

Wilk is a four-year starter on varsity, but he’s only been a primary runner this season.

He started out at safety and then transitioned to linebacker, then slowly got touches on offense. Now, the team looks to him to turn the gears.

“It’s getting to the point where we can’t afford to take him off the field,” said Kellam head coach Brian Neas, “because he’s been so good for us.”

Kellam hosts Green Run at 7 p.m. Friday.