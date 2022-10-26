VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A staple on Friday Night Flights the last couple of years, Cox High School’s Jordin Cooper has been named the Hardee’s Player of the Week.

At 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, the speedy wide receiver has helped lead the Falcons to a 7-1 record as they get ready for a big Beach District game against Kempsville on Friday night.

“When I play football, I like to have fun,” Cooper said.

In last week’s win over First Colonial, Cooper, a senior, reached the end zone 4 times, even though he had 2 scores that were called back because of penalties.

Cooper doesn’t just play wide receiver, he also plays defensive back and returns kicks.

“I want to show them I’m a dog,” Cooper said. “I can play anywhere and anything I do I’m going to be a dog at it.”

With offers from VMI and Norfolk State in the bag, a few big time schools could be in the mix for Cooper as he continues his stellar season at Cox.

“I want to look back and think that this was the best team at Cox. I want us to realize how good we are, how good we play as a team and I just want us to remember how good we were and hopefully take it to state.”