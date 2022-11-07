HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s that time of year.

After a scintillating regular season by high school football teams across Hampton Roads, one that finished with a shocking blowout by Phoebus over Oscar Smith, the first round of the Virginia High School League’s region playoffs begins Friday.

Area teams earning top seeds in their respective brackets include Phoebus (10-0), Oscar Smith (8-1), Green Run (10-0), Maury (7-1) and Warwick (9-1).

In action among private school teams #3 Atlantic Shores will play at #2 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II playoffs.

Among North Carolina teams, Northeastern of Elizabeth City, Perquimans (3-8) and John A. Holmes of Edenton (8-3) are still alive in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Northeastern (9-2) overcame a slow start to beat Farmville Central (5-6) 43-19 in the first round of the 2A playoffs and will host Wallace-Rose Hill, which eliminated the Eagles in the third round of last season’s playoffs.

Perquimans pulled off the upset of Wilson Prep in 1A playoff action, 34-32 and will play Thursday at home against another 3-8 team, East Columbus, who also pulled off an upset win over a higher-seeded team.

Edenton beat Southwest Edgecombe 66-41 in the first round of the 2A playoffs and will travel to Whiteville (10-1) in the second round.

Currituck (6-5) was eliminated last week in the first round by Lee County, 41-38, and Camden (6-5) was eliminated by James Kenan 41-10.

Be sure to tune in to Friday Night Flights for your coverage of the high school football playoffs.

VHSL matchups involving Hampton Roads teams

Class 6, Region A

#8 Kellam (4-6) at #1 Oscar Smith (8-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

#5 Franklin County (6-4) at #4 Western Branch (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday

Class 5, Region A

#8 Hickory (3-7) at #1 Green Run (10-0) 7 p.m. Friday

#5 Indian River (7-3) at #4 Salem (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday

#7 Tallwood (4-6) at #2 Kempsville (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday

#6 Bayside (6-4) at #3 Cox (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5, Region B

#1 Maury (7-1) BYE

#5 Menchville (5-5) at #4 Woodside (7-3)

#2 Nansemond River (7-3) BYE

#6 Norview (4-6) at #3 Kecoughtan (7-3)

Class 4, Region A

#8 Hampton (3-7) at #1 Warwick (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday

#5 Heritage (6-4) at #4 Churchland (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

#7 Deep Creek (5-5) at #2 King’s Fork (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday

#6 Grafton (6-4) at #3 Warhill (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

Class 3, Region A

#8 York (7-3) at #1 Phoebus (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday

#5 Southampton (8-2) at #4 Norcom (7-3)

#7 Colonial Heights (6-4) at #2 Lafayette (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday

#6 Hopewell (6-4) at #3 Lake Taylor, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2, Region A

#8 Bruton (5-5) at #1 King William (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday

#6 Nandua (6-4) at #3 Poquoson (6-4), 6:30 p.m. Friday

Class 1, Region A

#7 Northampton (5-5) at #2 King & Queen (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Class 1, Region B

#5 Franklin (4-6) at #4 Sussex Central (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday