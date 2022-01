FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity spending more on male athletes on average than female ones according a second review. A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released a 153-page report Tuesday night, Oct. 26, 2021 that includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As COVID-19 continues to surge across the Commonwealth, the following local games have announced they are canceled and/or postponed this week.

ODU Basketball

Old Dominion University has announced the postponement of the upcoming Conference USA game at Charlotte originally scheduled for this Saturday, January 8, at 4 p.m.

The decision will be made at a later date if and when the game will take place.