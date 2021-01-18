Hampton men’s hoops team pausing program after positive virus test

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s men’s basketball program is on pause after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Athletic Director Eugene Marshall announced Sunday that the player received a positive test result after the team returned from a game in South Carolina last Thursday.

“The men’s basketball program will now pause and follow Hampton University COVID-19 protocols,” he said.  “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and those associated with the team are of the utmost importance.”

Hampton says the Pirates’ scheduled series with Campbell this week is being postponed until later in the season.

