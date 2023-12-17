HAMPTON, Va. (Dec. 16, 2023) (Courtesy of Hampton Athletics) — Hampton University men’s basketball team fell at home to No. 20 James Madison 88-71. The Pirates in the first half were able to match James Madison’s production. While Jerry Deng scored a game-high 18 points, the Dukes shot 43 percent from beyond the arc in the second half. With JMU’s offense catching fire in the final 20 minutes, the Dukes pulled away late.

While HU lost the tip, a quick turnover helped the Pirates get on the board first. For most of the first half, Hampton would be in control. HU’s guards were able to drive to the basket and draw fouls. JMU’s T.J. Bickerstaff was in foul trouble early picking up two fouls in the first two minutes of the contest. With the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week minutes being hindered, James Madison’s offense would be sluggish.

Coming out of the under 12-minute media timeout the Pirates led 19-16. With Hampton going on a 12-5 run, HU was able to take their first double-digit lead of the afternoon. Jerry Deng once again provided a spark for the Pirates off the bench. The freshman made his first four attempts from the field and had nine points in the first half. Deng finished the contest with a game-high 18 points on 7-11 shooting.

However, the top offense in the country started to find its rhythm. The Dukes during the closing stretch of the first half hit back-to-back threes cutting HU’s advantage down to four. While the Pirates continued to make shots, a pair of late turnovers provided easy opportunities for JMU. Heading into the half Hampton had the lead 42-41.

With Kyrese Mullen hitting a three to open the second half, The Pirates continued to hold onto a slim lead. Mullen would pick up his sixth double-double of the season. After the Norfolk, Va. native hit a jumper to make it 49-49, Hampton would not lead the rest of the contest.

Coach Joyner’s squad was able to keep it with a couple of possessions for most of the second half. With the Dukes hitting seven threes during the final 20 minutes, they took an 18-point lead with six minutes to go. Before the final media timeout, JMU produced their largest advantage of the contest 88-65. While James Madison did not make a shot in the final three minutes, the Pirates ran out of time to make a comeback.

Hampton men’s basketball team will hit the road before the start of conference play. The Pirates will travel to Stroh Center to take on Bowling Green on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 11:00 AM.