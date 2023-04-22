VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 2023 class on Saturday night in Virginia Beach.

The class included pro football standout DeAngelo Hall out of Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake, Jimmye Laycock, who coached William & Mary’s football team for 39 seasons, Francena McCorory of Hampton and Bethel High School, UVA quarterback Shawn Moore, sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe, collegiate lacrosse standout Bob Rotanz and Christopher Newport University track star Sheila Trice-Myers.

• DeAngelo Hall, out of Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake became a 1st team All-American at defensive back for Virginia Tech Football in the early 2000s. Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the 8th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2004 NFL Draft, Hall would go on to play 14 NFL seasons with Atlanta, the Oakland Raiders, and the Washington Commanders franchises. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Hall would record 43 interceptions, force 11 fumbles, and score

10 defensive touchdowns over the course of his career. He has previously been inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame and has been recognized as one of the Commanders 90 Greatest Players of All-Time.

• Jimmye Laycock, originally from Hamilton in Loudoun County, attended Loudoun Valley High School earning 12 varsity letters, before heading to the William & Mary where he would quarterback the Tribe football team in the late 1960’s. Following a decade as an assistant coach, Laycock returned to Williamsburg in 1980, and would lead the football program for the next 39

seasons, amassing 249 wins, 7 conference championships, and 10 NCAA FCS playoff appearances. Laycock has previously been inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame.

• Francena McCorory, out of Hampton and Bethel High School, starred on the indoor and outdoor tracks, where she set numerous VHSL indoor and outdoor track and field records. Running for her hometown Hampton University Pirates, McCorory would win three NCAA Championships in the 400-meter dash, and be named a four time NCAA All-American. Following college her success continued on the international level where she would represent her country in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games, bringing home the gold both years as a member of the 4×400 meter relay teams.

• Shawn Moore, a Martinsville native, attended Martinsville High School before committing to play football collegiately for the University of Virginia. During his three seasons under center for the Cavaliers, Moore would rewrite the offensive record books. Moore finished his career in 1990 holding 41 school, ACC, and NCAA individual records. His 83 total touchdowns still stands as a

school record to this day. The 1990 ACC Player of the Year, led the Cavaliers program to its first ever national No. 1 ranking, and finished fourth in the Heisman voting in 1990. Moore’s career statistics include 6,629 passing yards and 55 touchdowns, and 1,268 rushing yards to go along with 28 touchdowns.

• Jerry Ratcliffe, has been a media fixture covering sports in Central Virginia, with a focus on UVA athletics. Over four decades at the Daily Progress, Ratcliffe was selected as Virginia Sportswriter of the Year four times, and received numerous other recognitions from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association, the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America. Ratcliffe has also been recognized for his golf coverage with the prestigious Earle Hellen Sports Media Award by the Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America. Since 2018, he has managed and provided content on UVA Athletics through his website, JerryRatcliffe.com

• Bob Rotanz, came to Roanoke College in the mid 70’s and immediately enhanced the Maroons rich lacrosse tradition. A three time All-American during his time at Roanoke, Rotanz is one of just two players in school history to earn National Player of the Year honors, doing so in 1978. In the same year, Rotanz also took home National Defensive Player of the Year, and helped lead Roanoke College to the NCAA Championship, by scoring the winning goal in the title game. Rotanz is also a 2022 recipient of the Roanoke College medal, the highest honor awarded

by the institution.

• Sheila Trice-Myers, from Louisa County High School in Mineral, would rewrite the Christopher Newport University and NCAA record books. During her four years on the Peninsula, Trice would become one of the most decorated athletes in NCAA Track and Field history, finishing her career with 32 All-American honors and 15 national championships. Her first national title came in 1987 as part of CNU’s winning 4×100m relay team. From that point on Trice would set the track on fire, winning four more national titles in 1988, six in 1989, and four in 1990. She remains the NCAA Division III record holder in the 55-meter indoor hurdles.