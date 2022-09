NORFOLK (WAVY) – Gunnar Henderson, the number one prospect in baseball, has made an incredible rise up prospect rankings boards. He was called up to AAA Norfolk earlier this season and showed incredible versatility with his bat and glove.

He even hit for the cycle one day before his 21st birthday. Now, he’s on his way to “the show”, getting the call up from the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night to make his debut Wednesday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

