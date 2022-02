VIRGINIA BEACH & NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – As the high school basketball postseason nears, teams are starting to come into form. Green Run and Lake Taylor each earned conference wins Tuesday night over district rivals. Derrick Teele had 13 points to lead the way for the Stallions in a 47-32 win against Cox.

Lake Taylor handled Norcom 72-38.

Highlights are in the video above.