VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you Google the name Keylen Adams, you’ll understand pretty quickly how much of a talent he is to the Commonwealth. The statistics, accolades, and eye-test tell you NFL level talent, but let’s not get too ahead of ourselves.

The Green Run standout still has a college decision day coming up Thursday, and outlets covering high school commits from around the country are tapped in, waiting to see what the rising senior does.

His final five teams are pretty stacked:

Alabama

Ohio State

Virginia Tech

South Carolina

Pittsburgh

The four-star receiver has been low key about where he’ll land. To him, what matters most is being outside practicing in the summertime, so that when the season rolls around, Green Run can get over the hump and win a state championship.

In the process, he hopes his college recruitment has helped his teammates get the same type of recognition.

“Coaches might come and watch me,” Adams said, “but it’s great because if everybody is doing their jobs, they might see another player score or do well and ask ‘who is that?’ and then start looking at them. It helps everybody out.”

Decision time

Green Run High School football standout Keylen Adams will make his final decision between five schools at 1 p.m. Thursday. For more on Adams and his commitment, you can check out his Twitter.