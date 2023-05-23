NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Granby softball team is entering the 2023 playoffs with plenty of motivation. The Comets lost in last year’s Class 5 state semifinal.

This year, the offense has lead the way. In 17 wins this season, the Comets have outscored opponents 233-36.

Head coach Brandon Hairston is in his fifth season as head coach of the program.

“Just show up ready to play,” Hairston said about his message to his team this week as they prepare to play Bethel. “That’s been the theme all year. We can control what we do. If we show up and play our best softball, it’s going to be tough on whoever we play. As long as we’re going in focused and prepared, we’re expecting to play well.”

Granby travels to Newport News on Wednesday to play six seed Bethel at 4 P.M.