George Mason upsets No. 20 Maryland on the road, 71-66, for first ever win over Terps

George Mason guard D’Shawn Schwartz (15) shoots against Maryland forward Donta Scott, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 24 points, DeVon Cooper added 16 and George Mason withstood a frantic comeback bid by No. 20 Maryland to pull off a 71-66 upset.

The Patriots let a 10-point lead dwindle to 59-56 before Cooper made a layup and Schwartz made a 3-pointer for an eight-point cushion with 3:06 to go.

That was just enough to provide George Mason with its first win over a ranked foe since 2007 and its first-ever victory over Maryland, which won the previous nine games against its Virginia-based opponent. Maryland’s record dropped to 3-1 and George Mason improved to 4-0.

Mason will next face 3-0 JMU on the road Friday night.