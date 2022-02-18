General Assembly to recognize incoming Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inductees

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Friday morning, WAVY Sports Director Bruce Rader will be among a group receiving a huge honor in Richmond.

Formal resolutions will be presented in both the House and Senate Chambers of the General Assembly recognizing the incoming inductees of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be held at the start of the General Assembly session Friday.

Bruce Rader will be joined by several of his fellow members of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, as well as the Class of 2022, and the Distinguished Virginian Award Recipient.

This comes as we are just 10 weeks away from the official induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.