Bruce Rader is signing off as Sports Director at WAVY-TV 10/FOX43 on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after a 45-year career at the station.

Here’s a look back in photos of some highlights of his career and other big life moments for Bruce.

The Early Years

Big Names

Bruce Rader and Eddie Murphy.

Bruce Rader and Tiny Tim

Bruce Rader and Bruce Smith

Bruce Rader and Allen Iverson

Bruce Rader and Sweetpea Whitaker

Bruce Rader seen here with Dave Winfield

Bruce Rader and Billy Kilmer

Bruce Rader and Mario Andretti

Bruce Rader and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Bruce Rader and John Wooden

Bruce Rader and Jim Valvano

Bruce Rader and Henry Bull DelToro

Bruce Rader and Clint Hurdle

Bruce Rader and Bobby Wilder

Bruce Rader seen here with Paul Hornung

Bruce Rader interviewing Art Monk

Bruce Rader and Frank Deford

Bruce Rader and Tyrod Taylor

Family

Bruce Rader with his family

Bruce Rader with his family

Bruce and Virginia



2021 Christmas Card





The Mustache Years







Bruce Rader in the field







More Memories