Region Finals are upon us. What a time to be a fan of 757 football. It all kicks off on Friday, November 24, as Maury, Warwick, Green Run, Indian River and Poquoson get us kicked off. Here are the matchups with times:

1 seeded Maury hosting 3 seeded Warwick @ 7 p.m. (Powhatan Field) (Class 5A)

1 seeded Green Run hosting 3 seeded Indian River @ 7 p.m. (Green Run High School) (Class 5B)

1 Seeded Poquoson hosting 3 seeded Amelia County @ 7 p.m. (Poquoson High School) (Class 2A)