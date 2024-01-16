NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State freshman Chris Fields had a career-high 31 points on 12-for-13 shooting Monday as the Spartans (11-8, 1-1 MEAC) beat Virginia University of Lynchburg 118-73 at Echols Hall.

Fields got 22 of his points in the second half, and the team’s 118 points broke its Division I single-game record, which had been 115 points against Newberry College in a Nov. 13, 2013 game.

Virginia University of Lynchburg, which dropped to 0-18 after coming off a 1-19 season, competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association and has lost 36 straight games.

Besides Fields, four other Spartans reached double-figures in points — George Beale Jr. (18), Allen Betrand (14), Christian Ings (13) and Daryl Anderson (11).

Norfolk State hits the road to face Howard Saturday in a rematch of the 2023 MEAC Tournament title game. Tipoff is 4 p.m.