NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Old Dominion women’s basketball head coach Marianne Stanley is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.

According to a release from ODU, Stanley was just 23 when she was hired before compiling a record of 269-59 (.820) in her 10 years in Norfolk and helping Lady Monarchs win three national championships.

Stanley was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002. She is also a member of the ODU Sports Hall of Fame.

Stanley was the AIAW National Coach of the Year in 1979 and a five-time Virginia Coach of the Year (1979-81, 1984-85).



Stanley was named the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year in 1984. Regionally, she was the NCAA District III Coach of the Year in 1983 and Fast Break Mideast Region Coach of the Year in 1984.



Two of her student-athletes, the late Anne Donovan and Nancy Lieberman, are both in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Joining Stanley in the Class of 2022 are Swin Cash, Manu Ginobili, Bob Huggins, Lindsay Whalen, Hugh Evans, George Karl, Tim Hardaway, Lou Hudson, Larry Costello, Del Harris, Theresa Shank-Grentz and Radivoj Korac.



The induction ceremony is set for Sept. 10 in Springfield, Massachusetts.