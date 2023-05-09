NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Former Norfolk State basketball standout Joe Bryant Jr. is one of 45 NBA Draft prospects who have been invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago May 13-14.

Bryant, who took part in the recent Portsmouth Invitational Tournament after initially only being selected as an alternate for the event, will have another chance to impress scouts ahead of the draft. The event takes place at the Wintrust Arena.

Bryant led the Spartans to back-to-back MEAC regular season and tournament championships in 2021 and 2022. He averaged 17.8 points-per-game in the 2022-2023 season, and 16.7 ppg. in his previous season.

Based on performance, select players from the NBA G League Elite Camp will be invited to take part in the NBA Draft Combine, to be held May 15-21, also at the Wintrust Arena.