BLACKSBURG, Va. (Release via VT athletics) – It didn’t take long to feel the buzz in the weight room on Tuesday, as a herd of Virginia Tech football alumni, current players, coaches, support staff and NFL personnel huddled around those participating in the Hokies’ Pro Day during the bench press – the first event of the day.

In front of NFL teams that had a representative in Blacksburg, Lecitus Smith impressed with the most bench reps, totaling 25. After the bench press was the vertical jump and defensive back Jermaine Waller got up to 35 inches, the best of any Hokie.

Then everyone’s favorite – the 40-yard dash – took place in the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility, with scouts on bleachers right at the end of the sprint. Two players tied for the fastest 40 time, with wide receiver Changa Hodge and defensive back Keondré Ko both running a 4.51, while running back Raheem Blackshear clocked a 4.52.

To end the day, Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter threw to Hodge and Blackshear.