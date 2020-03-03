Former Green Run basketball star dies after accidental shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A star basketball player who played at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach died after an accidental shooting Monday night in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police say 19-year-old Ashley James was with a friend at an apartment on Montauk Lane in Greenbrier at the time. The two were looking at a handgun when a bullet was fired, striking James in the chest.

Police say that the shooting was accidental, and no criminal charges are being filed at this time.

James, who hit a buzzer beater shot to send Green Run to the state tournament last year, was enrolled at Hargrave Military Academy in Central Virginia. He had recently committed to play basketball for Missouri State.

