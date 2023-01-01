HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A first half lead for Old Dominion’s women’s basketball team did not hold up as they fell at James Madison 68-54 in a Sun Belt Conference matchup.

Jatyjia Jones had her best game in an ODU uniform, with the graduate transfer scoring a season-high 12 points and adding four rebounds a block and a steal. Jordan McLaughlin and Makayla Dickens each had 11 points, Brianna Jackson had eight points and Kay Clark seven.

The Monarchs (8-7, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) shot just 34% from the field (18-for-53), and just 25% from behind the arc (5-for-20).

“For some reason we’re coming out flat and unfocused [in the second half] and we start the third quarter with a turnover,” said coach DeLisha Milton-Jones. “That’s just a lack of commitment and focus. We allowed this team to dominate us on the glass. Even though they’re longer and taller than us, you can still apply mechanics and technique in terms of boxing out. But you can’t come in here in this environment and think that you can walk away with the win if you’re playing sloppily and you’re deviating from the plan.”

Kseniia Kozlova led James Madison with 24 points, and added six rebounds, shooting 10-for-12 from the field. Kiki Jefferson had 19 points and nine rebounds, and was a perfect 11-for-11 from the line. Peyton McDaniel added another 15 points for the Dukes.

JMU (12-2, 2-0) used a 9-0 run in the first quarter to finish it ahead 20-13, but the Monarchs scored 21 of the 25 points second quarter points to take a 34-30 lead at halftime.

The Dukes struck back in the third quarter, scoring 14 straight points and outscoring ODU 21-6. The Monarchs broke the streak with two layups from Jackson, but didn’t score again until McLaughlin hit a jumper with 20 seconds left in the quarter.

“The run we put on them in the third (quarter) was just a memorable one for me,” said JMU coach Sean O’Regan said.

In the fourth quarter, Old Dominion was not able to put together a run, and could only match baskets.

The Monarchs next play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Louisiana-Monroe and at 2 p.m. Saturday against South Alabama – both at home.



