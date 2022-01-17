First ever Bob Dandridge MLK Basketball Challenge wraps up at Norfolk State

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Two-time NBA champion and 12-time league All-Star Bob Dandridge watched on as several area high school basketball teams competed in the first ever Bob Dandridge MLK Basketball Challenge at Norfolk State’s Joe Echoll’s Hall.

“I’m especially elated because I’m on the star billing with Dr. (Martin Luther) King,” said Dandridge. “That’s real special because of the things Dr. King did and is still doing through his legacy.

“To have it as a historically black university, I think is real special.”