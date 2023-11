VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) — Volleyball in the 757 could once again crown a state champion. This time, it comes in the form of the dominant First Colonial Patriots.

The Patriots won in straight sets during their State Semifinal matchup with Kellam on Tuesday night. FC now holds a 26-1 record, and will head to VCU for a Friday matchup with Riverside on November 17 for the state title.

The match will start at 2 p.m.