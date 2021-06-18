First Colonial boys and girls soccer teams beat Cox to win region title

NORFOLK – (WAVY) The First Colonial and Cox boys and girls soccer teams met on the pitch Friday afternoon with a shot at a class 5A region championship.

The Lady Patriots won easily 4-1 earlier in the day to advance to states.

On the boys side, the game was much closer. Regulation wasn’t enough time and the match ended up needed two extra periods, two sudden death periods, penalty kicks and a penalty shootout. Tied at 1, after all the scoring was done, the Patriots earned the 7-6 win to beat the Falcons and advance.