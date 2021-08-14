Fifth Annual Finney Family First Foundation event held in Portsmouth

Entering his sixth NBA season, Dorian Finney-Smith held his fifth annual foundation event in Portsmouth Saturday. In the morning, kids ages 7-13 participated in the basketball camp, receiving a camp t-shirt, as well as free breakfast and lunch. In the afternoon, for the first time in the history of the camp, there was a 3 on 3 basketball tournament.

It’s an opportunity Finney-Smith cherishes, giving back to the community he calls home. He’s a graduate of Norcom High School in Portsmouth.

“It means a lot. Every year it’s been getting better. I’ve been getting the community to support and getting great responses. Every year I’ve been told they appreciated me doing it so I can’t stop,” Finney-Smith said Saturday. “I just want to show everyone Portsmouth is a family and I want to bring back that family love we used to have growing up. Everyone knew each other and we could just come out and play at the park all night.”

Finney-Smith, a forward with the Dallas Mavericks, went undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2016. Last season, he averaged just under ten points per game while shooting career percentage bests from the field and from beyond the arc.