CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) — Call it a match made in heaven, call it a coincidence, or call it whatever you want. Old Dominion is in the Famous Toastery Bowl, and the fact that it is the Famous Toastery Bowl is the reason why it’s ironic.

A lot of people may have been looking at this game thinking “What the heck is the Famous Toastery Bowl?”

You would be valid for thinking that, because not a lot of people outside of the Charlotte area May know what it is, considering it’s a brunch establishment with only 25 total locations.

Mike Sebazco is the president of Famous Toastery, and actually has a very unique but interesting connection to Monarch nation. His nephew, Cole Stringer was an All-Conference USA midfielder on the ODU Men’s Soccer team. Now, Mike said Cole was going to go to the game, but recently brought his newborn baby into the world.

That baby is already donning the ODU colors, as you can see. Adorable.

Kick off at UNC Charlotte is Monday, December 18, at 2:30 PM.