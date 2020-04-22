Exclusive: Percy Harvin talks to Bruce Rader about NFL comeback

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Super Bowl champion Percy Harvin retired from the NFL four years ago, but he announced today that he plans to return to football.

Now 32-years-old, Harvin, who starred in track, basketball and football at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, has been working out in Gainsville, Fla with former Olympic track star Tim Montgomery.

“About four weeks ago I said I’m doing this,” Harvin told Bruce Rader during a Zoom interview. “I’m putting my name in the hat, I’m going for it, whatever happens, happens.”

One of the fastest players in the NFL at the time, Harvin, who was a first round draft of the Minnesota Vikings after winning a national at Florida, was hampered by injuries in his brief career, but he says his speed is still there.

“I don’t think it ever left,” Harvin said. “I just had to get the injuries fixed, from me outside running and playing basketball, the last thing I can tell people is to worry about whether I can pick these feet up and put them back down. I think the biggest thing for me was mental.”

Harvin played for the Vikings, Seahawks, Jets and Bills and he developed a reputation as being difficult to deal with. That’s something he wants to change.

“Those last two years, that’s not the person I wanted to be, when people Google me, even when I retired, I hated seeing that I abruptly left. I wanted to be a smooth story, I feel like I have a chance to come back and be like, ‘this is a guy that messed up, tripped and fell, the worst of the worst, cleaned up and willing to put it on the line again.’ I feel like I can help a couple of people who stumbled and fell themselves.”