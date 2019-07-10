Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge

Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Even in a loss, Lionsbridge FC celebrates historic night of soccer

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – There’s no doubt, Lionsbridge FC, a local semi-professional team founded only two seasons ago, would have liked the score to be closer.

Even after a 5-0 loss, there was no denying a historic Tuesday night. Lionsbridge welcomed the Richmond Kickers to Pomoco Stadium, which was the first time a professional soccer team had ever played a game on the Peninsula.

“It’s an awesome night for the community,” said Lionsbridge co-founder Mike Vest.

It was the first time in 22 years a professional team of any kind paid a visit to the Peninsula. In 1996, the Golden State Warriors, which featured Norfolk’s Joe Smith, took on a John Calipari-coached New Jersey Nets squad inside the Hampton Coliseum.

As they have been since Lionsbridge first started, fans packed Pomoco and made their presence felt. “The fan base has been brilliant,” said Lionsbridge head coach Chris Walley.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories