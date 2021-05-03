Emotional moment following Oscar Smith’s state title win

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Oscar Smith High School celebrated its first state football title since 2011 on Saturday. Following their 62-21 win over South County, the Tigers gathered where they always do following home wins- at the victory bell on their way to the locker room.

But Saturday’s chimes held extra meaning. The first to ring it was Brenda Stafford. Her husband, Claude, a graduate of Oscar Smith in the 60’s and long-time supporter of the football team, unexpectedly passed away only weeks before he could see his team take the title.

“I don’t know that I can put him into words, but I know he is smiling down,” said Brenda.

