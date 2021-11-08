Elizabeth City State splits with head football coach Anthony Jones after 3 seasons

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University parted ways with head football coach Anthony Jones on Monday, two days after the Vikings finished their season at 3-7 and 1-5 in the CIAA northern division.

Jones went 6-23 with the Vikings in three seasons after being hired in April of 2018. ECSU didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Jones is a hard-working, valued, highly respected and experienced coach and has made a positive impact on the lives of many student athletes, and we are grateful for his commitment, investment, and care,” said ECSU Athletic Director George Bright in a release on Monday. “I wish him the best of success professionally and personally.”

Assistant football coach Nick Sanders will take over recruiting in the meantime as the Vikings look for a new coach.

“With our storied history and our talented returning roster, I am optimistic that we are positioned to recruit the best and right leader for ECSU Football.,” Bright said.