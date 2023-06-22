ELIZABETH CITY (WAVY) – Johnnie Walton is a legend in northeastern North Carolina. A standout quarterback at Elizabeth City State in the 1960’s, Walton led the Vikings to a 8-1 record during his senior season and earned All-CIAA honors.

Earlier his month, Walton received a big honor when he was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

“It was a great feeling because I didn’t know so many people remembered so many of the things that I remembered,” Walton said.

Walton wasn’t drafted out of college. He signed with George Allen and the LA Rams but was sent to play for other teams in various lower-tier leagues.

After putting up prolific numbers, he finally got the news he had been waiting for.

“Big call on the phone, coach (Dick) Vermeil, ‘come to Philadelphia, we want to talk to see if you want to be the backup.’

Walton was the first black quarterback in Eagles history. During a game in 1979, starting quarterback Ron Jaworski went out with an injury and Walton got his shot.

“Monday Night Football, Howard Cosell was the announcer, November 11, 1979,” Walton said. “I can tell you exactly when it was. In one minute and 36 seconds, we produced 10 points against the Dallas Cowboys. It was the biggest pass of my life.”

And after that big throw, Walton was the toast of Philly.

“I couldn’t do no wrong in Philadelphia,” Walton said. “I couldn’t go to a restaurant and pay for my own meal, that’s how much they were loving me.”

Walton retired from the NFL after that season and returned to Elizabeth City State to be the team’s head coach.

“Second year, we went to the NCAA playoffs against Northern Michigan,” Walton said. “The results didn’t come out well, but that’s what happened.”

In 1983, the USFL formed and Walton left coaching and signed with the Boston Breakers, where he put up big numbers.

“Steve Young played in that league and I was rated over him.”

Walton was one of the best passers in the USFL before the league dissolved and he retired. In two seasons between the Boston Breakers and the New Orleans Breakers, he tossed 37 touchdown passes and threw for 7,326 yards.

Now a councilman in his hometown, Walton was a pioneer who helped pave the way for Black quarterbacks.

“The myth that people were talking in the mid 60’s that the Black quarterback couldn’t think like a White quarterback had to be a myth,” Walker said, “because the last Super Bowl we had two of them. I rooted for Hurts because of my Philly connection, but I didn’t feel bad. I didn’t lose in that one.”