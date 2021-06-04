Durham Bulls pitcher hit in head by batted ball in game vs. Tides

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — The Durham Bulls’ game vs. the Tides was suspended Thursday night in Durham after one of the Bulls’ pitchers was struck by a batted ball in the head.

The Bulls say relief pitcher Tyler Zombro, a Virginia native who went to George Mason University, was hit in the 8th inning after throwing just five pitches in a 12-4 game favoring the Tides.

Many other minor league baseball teams reached out to the Bulls via Twitter, offering thoughts and well wishes for Zombro.

Tonight’s game has been suspended in the 8th inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit by a batted ball.



Prayers to @T_Zombro24 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) June 4, 2021

Zombro had posted a 1-1 record on the season with a 3.18 earned run average.

He was assigned to the Bulls on April 30 from the Montgomery Biscuits and is a prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays issued a statement Thursday night after the incident:

Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition. He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates. Tampa Bay Rays