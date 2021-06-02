Duke’s Coach K to retire following upcoming season, sources confirm

INDIANAPOLIS – APRIL 05: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates after he cut down a piece of the net following their 61-59 win against the Butler Bulldogs during the 2010 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mike Krzyzewski is retiring as Duke’s head men’s basketball coach following the 2021-22 season, a source confirmed to CBS 17.

Krzyzewski, who turned 74 in February, has won five NCAA Tournament titles, 25 ACC Tournament titles, and 12 ACC regular-season titles with the Blue Devils.

He has a 1,097–302 record as head coach at Duke and is the winningest head basketball coach regardless of level.

Krzyzewski was hired at Duke in March 1980 after coaching at his alma mater of Army for five years.

CBS Sports reports former Duke player and current assistant Jon Scheyer will be the likely successor.

