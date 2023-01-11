CHAPEL HILL, NC (WAVY) – After four seasons as the cornerbacks coach, Dre Bly and North Carolina have agreed to mutually part ways, according to a release by the university.

“We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” head coach Mack Brown said. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Since his arrival in Chapel Hill in December of 2018, Bly had been the primary recruiter for the Hampton Roads area, landing multiple prospects to sign with the Tar Heels.

Bly attended Western Branch high school and then went on to an All-American career at UNC before being drafted in the second round of the 1999 NFL draft.