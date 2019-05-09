DJ Stewart’s 7-RBI lift Tides past Pawtucket 9-4

NORFOLK (WAVY) — D.J. Stewart hit a three-run homer and a grand slam to power the Tides past Pawtucket 9-4 Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

Stewart’s grand slam was Norfolk’s first this season, and he also added a double and a walk to cap his perfect night at the plate. The 25-year-old, who is rated as the #16 prospect in the Orioles system, is now batting .263 with five home runs and 19 RBI this season.



Anthony Santander also homered in the win for the Tides, who have now won eight of their last 11 games.