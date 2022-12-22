NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Desmond Ricks grew up in Norfolk but played just his freshman season at Norview high school before heading south to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Over the last couple years, Ricks developed into one of the most highly sought after defensive backs in the country.

Part of the 2024 class by age, Ricks actually reclassified himself and chose to sign with the Crimson Tide as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Sending him to Tuscaloosa a full year ahead of schedule.

Ricks made his commitment Thursday night in Norfolk in front of friends and family.

