Delisha Milton-Jones, a two-time Olympian, shares Olympic experience

NORFOLK (WAVY) – When it comes to the pinnacle of sports, the Olympic stage may be the biggest there is. The opportunity to represent the United States in the games is something countless athletes dream about. But how often is it some athletes get to do it twice? Delisha Mitlon-Jones is among those athletes that did it.

The ODU women’s basketball coach was a 2000 and 2008 Olympian and won gold with team USA women’s basketball in Sydney and then in Beijing.

It’s two of her many accomplishments that include playing 17 years of professional basketball, winning two world championships and two more WNBA championships.